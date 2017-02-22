ICC ruling prompts government reflection

The government yesterday said it was reflecting on the North Gauteng High Court judgment declaring South Africa’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) as “unconstitutional and invalid” before deciding on whether to appeal.

This followed Deputy Judge President Judge Phineas Mojapelo’s ruling that the government’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statue of the International Criminal Court (ICC) was unconstitutional.

“The Cabinet decision to deliver the notice of withdrawal… without prior parliamentary approval is unconstitutional and invalid,” Mojapelo said.

The court also ordered the government to revoke the notice of withdrawal that was submitted to the ICC.

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said the government will reflect on the judgment before determining whether there were grounds for appeal.

Chairperson of the DA’s federal executive, James Selfie, said the judgment confirmed yet another breach of the Constitution and illustrated the ANC’s willingness to steamroll the founding principles of the country.

“South Africa does not want to be lumped together with pariah states who have no respect for human rights and who do not subscribe to accountability for those guilty of the most heinous human rights violations.” according to Selfie.

The ICC has been rocked by threats of withdrawal in recent months, with complaints focusing on its alleged bias against Africa.

South Africa announced in October it had lodged its decision to pull out with the United Nations, following a dispute over Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir visiting the country in 2015 for an African Union summit held in Sandton.

South African authorities refused to arrest Bashir despite him facing an ICC arrest warrant over alleged war crimes, saying he had immunity as a head of state.

After the election of President Adama Barrow, The Gambia’s new government in February asked the UN to halt its process of withdrawal from the ICC. Burundi has also registered to leave, while Kenya is considering the move.

President Bashir has evaded arrest since his ICC indictment in 2009 for alleged war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur conflict in which 300000 people were killed and 2 million forced to flee their homes.

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal accused the government of “disgraceful conduct” over Bashir’s visit and ruled that the failure to arrest the Sudanese leader was unlawful. Presently nine out of the ICC’s 10 investigations concern African countries, the other being Georgia. Additional reporting AFP.

PETER RAMOTHWALA

peterr@thenewage.co.za