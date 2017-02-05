Identity and safety on the inside

The violent clashes between rival prison gangs in Brazil which left 33 inmates dead including three decapitations, have thrust the spotlight onto what makes prisons become a breeding ground for gangsterism.

Closer to home, our prisons are notorious for being home to all kinds of gangs. What comes to mind are the prison numbers gangs – the 26s, 27s and 28s – in our local prisons.

These gang members are responsible for violent crimes including murder and assault, rape and cigarette and drug smuggling.

Dr Simon Howell, a researcher at the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Criminology says confining offenders to the same setting does not inherently “breed” gangsterism it but putting criminals together in the same place does tend to create a toxic environment for crime to thrive. After all, these are the people who have broken the law.

“Prisons are the conclusion to a much larger system – the criminal justice system – in which those found guilty of a crime serious enough to warrant incarceration are pooled together in facilities,” Howell said.

“This is a potent context for the creation and sustaining of groups such as gangs, both in terms of facilitating predatory behaviour but also in creating the demand for groups, which can provide people with some semblance of an identity.

“In South Africa the prevalence of gangs in the prisons, such as the numbers gangsters, necessitate that new inmates are all given a stark choice to either join a gang so as to afford its protection from other gangs, or remain unaffiliated and risk being subjected to any of the gangs’ violence.

At the end of 2015-16, the country’s 243 correctional centres housed “a total inmate population of 161 984” the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) 2015 annual report said.

DCS spokesperson Logan Maistry said there are a multitude of other street gangs which also have a presence in correctional centres. Community gang members can also interchangeably affiliate to different gangs depending on various factors.

The root causes of gang membership have mainly been identified as a need for identity by inmates as well as a need for safety in a hostile environment.

Soraya Solomon, CEO of South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro), which specialises in social crime prevention and offender reintegration, agreed that joining a gang (especially the numbers gangs) is often a means of survival, not a willing choice. Gangs provide structure and protection for inmates, she said.

However, the DCS as custodian of the country’s correctional centres believes it is incorrect to describe prisons as breeding grounds for gangs as “very few” of its centres have to deal with gangsterism.

“The department has previously acknowledged that, consistent with international trends, there are areas constantly grappling with the propagation of gangsterism,” Maistry said.

“An example is Pollsmoor in the Western Cape where inmates join gangs before they enter the correctional centre and by the time they enter the corrections system they are already entrenched and actively engaged in propagating gangsterism and gangrelated activities.”

The DCS has implemented a programme on gangsterism seeking to make offenders aware of the dangers of joining a gang and becoming a member. Maistry says the government has adopted a multidimensional strategy that fundamentally moves away from dealing with gangs purely and primarily as a security problem.

“Research has shown that an effective response to gangsterism must be based on, among others, empowering communities through human development, promoting social cohesion and addressing the challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality, “ Maistry said.

DCS programmes also include rehabilitation programmes inclusive of educational and skills development.

“Through these programmes, offenders are fully occupied and thus have little time to participate in gang-related activities,” Maistry said.

However Dr Howell believes the impact of such programmes is limited due to inadequate resources.

“The DCS does have programmes and does make an effort to engage with gangsterism, however they are ultimately hamstrung by inadequate resources, training and, most significantly, by the vast degree of overcrowding in SA prisons.

“Far more resources are required to provide training and materials so as to further expand and entrench such programmes,” Howell said.

Overcrowding in SA’s correctional services is flagged as contributing to a overwhelmed work force that may impact the ability to adequately monitor inmates.

Howell said overcrowding affects all aspects of the prison system and is the primary limitation/problem in South Africa and assists in breeding gangs.

“It aids the empowerment of the gangs both because the resource pool from which to acquire members is increased, as well as facilitating violence by making it harder to identify and control individuals.” he said.

At the end of 2015-16 SA had a total inmate population of 161 984 despite only having approved bed space for 119 134. Maistry agrees that overcrowding definitely has a negative effect on DCS’s response to gangsterism, due to the fact that in most instances the safety of inmates is compromised.

Nicro CEO Soraya Solomon says that “more inmates means less official control, meaning that gangs can take control themselves, and more individuals compete for fewer resources”.

The DCS says other risks associated with overcrowding include the difficulty in separating “first time offenders” from “hardened criminals” thus also compromising the safety of officials.

With new offenders entering the penal system on an annual basis, it remains to be seen whether initiatives and programmes initiated to curb gangsterism will yield positive results.

Solomon believes affiliation to a gang increases the likelihood of reincarceration “because many gang activities are illegal” ultimately damning chances of full rehabilitation and offenders once again becoming productive members of society.

Howell says: “Ultimately though, as great as these efforts are, one should question whether prisons are themselves the ‘best’ means of dealing with offenders, or whether it is the de facto option.”

