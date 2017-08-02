Idols SA’s ‘cheap tricks’

IDOLS SA has been accused of using cheap tricks to keep its viewership figures high. The latest episode drew heavy criticism from fans who feel the judges belittled Ershen Madlopha after they inquired about the contestant’s gender instead of Madlopha’s rendition of Beyoncé’s Halo.

The fun for the judges began when Somizi Mhlongo praised Madlopha’s well-built physique. “Yes, your body’s banging girl.

Oh, walk like a lady,” he said. After Madlopha left the stage, guest judge Kelly Khumalo picked up the conversation asking if Madlopha is a boy or a girl? Unathi Msengana responded: “No, it’s a girl.” Randall Abrahams and Mhlongo said, “it is a boy”.

For the viewers, the nail in the coffin came when the show’s presenter, Proverb, said Madlopha’s dismal showing had let down both the girls and the boys.

It wasn’t long before viewers took to social media to voice their displeasure at the judge’s insensitive comments. Television actress Portia Gumede said:

“I’ve lost respect for this show. Wannabe singers are being broken instead of nurtured. Despicable. #idolssa.” Mzansi Magic had not responded to media enquiries at the time of going to print.

