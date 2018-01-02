IEB pupils set bar high

AS hundreds of thousands of public school matriculants wait in anticipation for their results to be released on Friday, the 11400 private school pupils have set the bar high with a 98% pass rate.

The Independent Examination Board class of 2017 has improved from last year’s pass rate with 88.5% achieving entry to study for a degree, while 8.95% qualified for entry to diploma study.

Crawford College Sandton is among the schools celebrating an exceptional year of outstanding final results. The school obtained a 100% pass rate, with a 99% Bachelors degree pass.

The school principal, Morag Rees, said she was extremely proud of the class of 2017.

“We are delighted with these results and congratulate all our matric candidates on their superb performance and making it a wonderful 2017 academic year,” Rees said.

St Stithians College in Johannesburg had 29 distinctions among four sets of twins. Samantha and Tegan Green, who obtained 12 distinctions, are one of five sets of twins from the school.

Samantha obtained seven distinctions while her twin Tegen obtained five.

Other sets of twins who obtained distinctions include Thulo Serobe with seven distinctions and Tiro Serobe with three.

Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge principal Farone Eckstein also commended the matriculants.

“Our students’ work ethic, self sacrifice and dedication has been an inspiration to us all. They’ve proven themselves to be true Trinitonians and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our world,” Eckstein said.

Shiria Wiltz, who came out among the top 5% of matriculants, said her hard work had helped with her outstanding performance.

“I have already applied to study at the University of Pretoria and I will be studying for a BSc in human physiology, genetics and psychology,” she said.

With nine distinctions from 10 subjects, matric pupil Erin Liebenberg has ended her high school journey on a high note.

Liebenberg’s outstanding achievement comes with distinctions in subjects including mathematics, English, physical science and history. The matriculant said she would like to study a BSc in human biology with anatomy and psychology.

“I hope to pursue a career in neuroscience, this degree allows for a masters in neuroscience. I have always been fascinated with the nervous system,” she said.

Liebenberg would like to study at Stellenbosch University but has not ruled out the possibility of studying overseas.

The IEB said 11464 candidates from 212 examination centres across the country wrote the exams.

