If the decision is to remove me I will accept: Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that if President Jacob Zuma was to remove him from his position as deputy he would accept.

The Deputy President said this while answering questions in the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question posed by the deputy president of the EFF, Floyd Shivambu.

“When I was appointed the deputy president, I accepted the appointment because it is the president’s prerogative to appoint or to remove anybody from the executive. If the decision is to remove me I will accept that as a decision that will have been taken by the president, and I will continue serving the people of South Africa in one form or another,” said Ramaphosa.

The deputy president did not dwell much on the question and moved on he said that’s all he can say on the matter.

Shivambu posed the question after unconfirmed media reports speculating that Ramphosa would be axed by President Zuma following the recent Cabinet reshuffle this week.

Meanwhile, the Ramaphosa denied being captured. This was a question from the EFF who quizzed Ramphosa to clarify his stand on state capture.

“I am not part of state capture, I hope you’re not saying that I am also capturing. I am not captured by whoever, foreign forces..and I am absolutely clear about that. I have never been captured by anyone,” said Ramaphosa.

-TNA Reporter