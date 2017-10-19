If Zuma fires me, I’ll accept, CR says

IF PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma were to remove him as his deputy, he would accept that decision and continue to serve the people of South Africa. This was said in the National Assembly yesterday by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to a question by Economic Freedom Fighters chief whip Floyd Shivambu.

Ramaphosa also gave a similar answer to DA MP Natasha Mazzone when she asked him whether Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown should not be fired. Addressing Shivambu, he said when he was appointed deputy president he accepted that appointment because it was the prerogative of the president to make Cabinet appointments.

“If the decision is to remove me, I will accept that as a decision taken by the president and I will continue to serve the people of South Africa.” He said this week’s Cabinet reshuffle had added to the narrative of instability in South Africa largely because the newest changes were made after only a few months.

“Clearly he (Zuma) must have his own reasons, which we are not privy to, why he appoints or removes people.” Ramaphosa was firm that he had not been captured by foreign forces or the Gupta family. “I’m not capturing and I’m not captured. In my conscience and my own heart, I have never been captured by anyone.”

He said Zuma was applying his mind to the creation of a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate state capture. “We are hoping this commission will be appointed soon.” He said that the Gupta family “should welcome the appointment of a commission of inquiry so that they can clear their own name”. On “corruption” at state-owned entities, Ramaphosa said neither elected officials or public officials should be involved in the management of these entities.

“I have found that the best way of managing enterprises is that our members of boards should focus on oversight and strategic interviews and never ever get involved in management and procurement issues.” The deputy president said the Cabinet had adopted a guide for the boards of state-owned entities.

The government needed to consider lifestyle audits as a matter of urgency. “If we were to have lifestyle audits right across the board, we should minimise corruption. It’s essential that we act boldly to root out corruption in all these entities.”

-Dennis Cruywagen