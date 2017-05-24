IFP questions suspicious behaviour by ANC in Nquthu by-elections

The Inkatha Freedom Party raises its concern after observing the suspicious behaviour by drivers of vehicles that are transporting ANC election material including T-shirts during the by-elections in Nquthu today and the last minute cancellation of busses hired to transport voters from Durban.

“We observed a white Toyota Hi-Lux bakkie with the registration number GGL948G that arrived at the gate of Zicole High School which is a polling station and loaded material, including ANC T-shirts from a mini-bus with a NPN registration.

This bakkie then sped off at high speed. We followed it because of the suspicious behaviour of the driver and occupants. When they noticed that they were being followed, they stopped at the Qediphika School before again speeding along the Blood River Road. The driver then suddenly made a U-turn and sped off again,” said IFP National Chairperson, Mr Blessed Gwala.

“We are aware that there should be no campaigning today and therefore we are concerned when such things are taking place while voting is in progress. We know that the ANC is using all sorts of dirty tricks to win this municipality so that the can take control of the Umzinyathi District and get their hands on lucrative municipal contracts.