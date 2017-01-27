Igesund still to decide on picks

With the conclusion of the transfer window edging closer, Highlands Park coach Gordon Igesund says he is yet to make a final decision on whether to sign Ayo Oluwafemi of Nigeria and Malawian defender Miracle Gabeya.

Oluwafemi and Gabeya are among the players Igesund has been assessing as he plans to prevent the Lions of the North avoid a swift return to the National First Division.

Highlands are second from bottom with 13 points after 15 matches, only a point above Baroka FC.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday and Igesund needs to make his move soon.

“We have not made a decision on signing Oluwafemi and Gabeya yet, they are not the only players we are checking, we have about five players who are here,” Igesund said.

“We are busy trying to find who can give what we want to help us achieve our goal as a club.

“I can say that by Monday we will be able to say who is staying with the team out of those who are training with the team.”

The 28-year-old Oluwafemi is no stranger to the PSL having spent at least eight years playing for clubs that include Jomo Cosmos, Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits and the University of Pretoria.

Last year he was on the books of Zesco United of Zambia and made nine appearances for the club in the CAF Champions League where they were knocked out in the semifinals.

Gabeya is hoping to secure a move to South Africa after being turned down by Kaizer Chiefs recently.

The 21 year old spent two weeks with Amakhosi but failed to impress coach Steve Komphela and his technical team.

Igesund has only made two signings since the transfer window opened at the beginning of the month.

He has landed the services of Siyabonga Nhlapho on a loan deal that runs until the end of the season. Free State Stars goal-poacher Moeketsi Sekola also signed a pre-contract with the club.

To make way for new blood in the squad, Igesund has made Augustine Leonard, Jermaine Christian, Tebogo Kalake, Simphiwe Tshabalala and Thapelo Mathibe available for transfer.

For their first match of the year against Cape Town City away next week Tuesday, Highlands will receive a massive boost as Peter Shalulile, Collins Mbesuma and Sandile Kwela have recovered from their injuries.

SITHEMBISO DINDI

sithembisod@thenewage.co.za