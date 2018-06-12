IHG expands footprint in Africa with opening of Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport

The 144-room Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport is located at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the hub of Africa’s fourth-largest airline.

The hotel is situated within three minutes’ distance from the terminals and offers free pick-up and drop service to the guests, which will provide added convenience to the business travellers on the go, as well as transiting domestic and international passengers.

Additionally, the hotel is connected by road and provides an easy commute to various locations in the city, including the Wilson Airport.

Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport features a fully equipped Business Centre with amenities like high-speed internet and the availability of hassle-free communication devices such as laptops. The Business Centre is being run by a professional secretarial team to help guests set up conference calls, organize seating arrangements and have access to the best equipment for a successful business trip.

Offering amenities for a broad range of visitors, the hotel features three large meeting rooms, a gym and rooftop pool with a 180-degree view of the grasslands surrounding the Mombasa – Nairobi highway.

A spa, specialising in relaxation and rejuvenation treatments provides the ideal way for business travellers to make the most of their downtime so that they are more productive during their work day.

Located in the safest part of the country’s capital, the hotel also features in-house shopping facilities, that provides necessities, as well as authentic Kenyan curios. Additionally, Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport offers tailor-made wildlife safaris and excursions to the Nairobi National Park.

Guests visiting Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport are able to enjoy the finest Kenyan brews as well as coffees from around the world and exciting dining options offering delectable international and local cuisine. Guests can also get a taste of authentic English dining and beverages at Velocity, a contemporary interpretation of an authentic English Pub.

With elements that allow for both productivity and recreation, Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport is an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers.

Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “In line with our strategy to grow our presence in key markets across the African continent, we are delighted to be working with The Lazizi Premiere Limited to expand the Crowne Plaza portfolio in Kenya.

With the strategic location of the hotel and world-class amenities associated with the brand, we are confident that Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport will be a popular choice with both business and transit passengers and will offer a perfect environment to relax after a hectic business trip or during a layover.

He further added: “We currently have 25 operating hotels across eight countries in Africa, and we are looking at expanding our presence further by more than 27%, in 3-5 years.”

Shivan Patel, Director, The Lazizi Premiere Limited: “We are delighted to partner with a strong global player such as IHG to build our presence in Nairobi. Crowne Plaza has solidified its reputation as one of the top business hotel brands, globally and it made perfect sense for us to bring the brand to this location. Coupled with IHG’s strong, global distribution system and best in class revenue management tools, we are confident in the success of the hotel. We look forward to demonstrating the hospitality to our guests, that both Kenya and Crowne Plaza are known for.”

Nairobi is the largest and fastest growing city in Kenya and one of the largest in Africa. The capital city is the gateway to East Africa, as Nairobi serves as the regional headquarters of several international companies and organisations.

AfroVoice Reporter