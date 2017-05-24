IIAL aims for 50% of schools

The Department of Basic Education is aiming to have about 50% of schools in the country implementing the incremental introduction of African languages (IIAL) this year.

So far, only 978 of the 1 779 schools expected to implement the programme have rolled it out. Last year, the programme was implemented in 842 schools. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said this was a priority project aimed at promoting some aspects of social cohesion.

“Education MECs committed to the universal implementation of IIAL in Grade 1 will be met according to the proposed time frames. This will apply to all schools not offering a marginalised African language,” Motshekga said.

“Some of the challenges have been the provision of African language teachers but the discussion at CEM suggested that provinces can make use of roving African language teachers that can operate between different schools as well as the use of ICT to ensure that this project is rolled out as envisioned.”

Motshekga said some provinces had already made impressive progress and would share their experiences with provinces that were struggling with rolling the project out.

“The Northern Cape and Free State are implementing the IIAL at 90% and 89% respectively. Limpopo reported that there were only five schools left to reach 100%. The department is awaiting official correspondence to that effect. Gauteng (36%) and KZN (46%) are striving to reach their 2017 target of 50%,” the minister said.

“The Western Cape and Mpumalanga are of great concern and have not shown the expected commitment to the programme with only 1.2% and 2.2% respectively. However they are endeavouring to meet the 50% target.”

Motshekga was speaking in Cape Town yesterday ahead of her budget vote, where she also expressed concern at the rise in crime in schools. She said there had been instances where teachers had been attacked on school premises in full view of pupils. The minister said her department was working with the police to ensure there was increased security in schools.

LILLIAN SELAPISA

lillians@thenewage.co.za