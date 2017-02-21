‘I’ll repay Chiefs by working hard’

ALMOST forgotten striker Camaldine Abraw has pledged to repay Kaizer Chiefs’ faith in him by working to ensure the team succeed. The Togolese has been out of action for nine months after undergoing surgery for a knee injury sustained while on national duty.

As a result the club decided to deregister the 26 year old in the first half of the campaign as they felt he’d not recover in time to play any matches. His last appearance was against Chippa United in the last game of last season in Port Elizabeth. After rumours surfaced that Chiefs were preparing to release him, Abraw said he was surprised to see the club register him again last month.

As the former Free State Stars marksman is working his way back to full fitness, he has taken time to thank the club for the support they gave him. “I would like to pass my sincere gratitude to the Chiefs family for standing by me during that painful period.

I have been working hard to regain fitness and I think by next month, I should be ready for action. Now I want to repay the team by working hard to contribute to the team’s success,” Abraw said. He said he was excited about the challenge of competing against the likes of Bernard Parker, Gustavo Paez, Ryan Moon and Mitchell Katsavairo. Meanwhile, coach Steve Komphela can’t wait to have Abraw back on his roster.

“He is training, trying to regain his fitness and as soon as he’s fully fit, he’ll be part of the team. You know how difficult it is when you go for an operation on the knee. We’re waiting for him to get fit so that he can help us.” Abraw has netted just six goals in 24 appearances for Amakhosi.

-Linda XimbaCamaldine Abraw