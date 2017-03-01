Illegal alcohol trade common crime

ILLEGAL alcohol trade in villages is one of the most common crimes in the Eastern Cape. In just a week, four women, three in Centane village and one in Willowvale were arrested for operating shebeens without licences.

In KwaNobuhle, visible policing members raided six illegal taverns and confiscated more than 28 litres of liquor valued at R4 550. They also fined the owners for contravening the Liquor Act totalling R7000.

A total of 285 litres of illegal concoction were destroyed at five brewing houses. Police say they also carried out 100 searches for illicit drugs, 396 searches at liquor premises and 26 at second-hand goods premises.

A total of 3 562 searches were also conducted on vehicles for firearms, dangerous weapons, drugs and suspected stolen stock.

The police operations spread all the way to schools where, during a random search at Zweliwelile Senior Secondary School in Dutywa, seven knives and a screwdriver were confiscated from the pupils.

Provincial police have since schools opened, introduced a safer schools programme where schools are visited and pupils are encouraged to partake in various crime prevention initiatives.

“School pupils from King William’s Town, Mdantsane and Butterworth Clusters gathered at O R Tambo Hall in Zwelitsha for school safety crime awareness. The pupils were educated about substance abuse and participated on public speaking and actively debating about drugs at schools and how drugs affect the lives of the pupils and those around them.

Prizes were given to the winning schools. Xolilizwe Senior Secondary School in Willowvale was crowned as the winner in the poetry competition and Nompendulo High School in Zwelitsha,” police said.

In a separate incident, detectives in Humansdorp are looking for a man who shot a store manager in the head just as he was leaving the shop.

“The man in a balaclava appeared out of nowhere and indicated to the passenger to lie down. The armed suspect then fired a shot at the manager, injuring the manager in the back of his head.

The suspect fled on foot from the scene and the manager was taken to the local hospital for treatment,” police said. The 42-year-old store manager only sustained a flesh wound to the head and was released from hospital the same evening.

Meanwhile, police in the province have welcomed the sentencing of the man who killed Const Tandile Mlenga, a member of the Cofimvaba SAPS in December 2013.

Ntobeko Mci was found guilty on five counts in the Mthatha High Court last week and was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, seven years for attempted murder, 15 years for business robbery, three years for possession of unlicensed firearm and two years for possession of ammunition.

The suspect was sentenced on February 22.

TNA Reporter