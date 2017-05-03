I’m going nowhere – Zuma

President Jacob Zuma made it clear that he had no intention of leaving the presidency any time soon and that he could only be removed democratically.

Cornered by more than 30 journalists from local and international media houses at the World Economic Forum in Durban, Zuma was repeatedly asked about whether he would give in to pressure to vacate office following the booing incident in Bloemfontein on Monday, which resulted in the main Cosatu May Day rally being aborted.

A calm and smiling Zuma said he was unperturbed as that was true democracy in action.

Seizing the opportunity to address a global platform at the WEF, Zuma said the political dissent and differences were democracy at work.

Zuma further said he was the people’s president, to whom people spoke their minds without fear of arrest or harassment by police sent by the state to quell dissent.

“I am very happy that South Africans have matured in a democracy and have a president they can talk to about whatever is on their minds. They are not restricted, they are not going to be arrested, they are not going to be harassed,” Zuma said.

He said if he was a journalist or a newspaper columnist, he would educate people about true democracy.

He was emphatic that he was not about to leave office any time soon. “I am not leaving the office right now,” he said to a journalist from the Euro News Television network.