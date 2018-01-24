I’m not finished yet, says Tinkler

SUPERSPORT United coach Eric Tinkler insists he isn’t scared of being fired by management as he feels he has been doing a good job – despite the club struggling to succeed in the Absa Premiership.

Since SuperSport lost in the CAF Confederation Cup final to TP Mazembe last year, they have been struggling in domestic competitions and find themselves sitting 11th on the log standings with 21 points after 17 matches. On Tuesday, they let a 1-0 lead slip as they allowed Polokwane City to equalise in the last kick of the match at Lucas Moripe Stadium to draw 1-1 in a game they should have easily won. Tinkler feels he has done a good job with the club and is not scared to face the chop.

“I’m not going to resign because I’ve been doing a good job,” Tinkler said. “I have to keep calm because the players feed off me. If I don’t keep calm, then panic starts to creep in and one thing I know being a coach, the day you fear you are going to be fired is the day you are going to be fired.

“You will then coach like you are a fired coach because people love reading about the fact that the coach will get fired. “So I keep going and when I go to bed at night I sleep with a clear mind that everything I have done was to my best ability and what happens will happen.”

Tinkler said one of the reasons they find themselves in this situation is because of the repetitive errors his side have committed. “Players keep making errors, the only way you can try preventing that to happen in future is to allow them to play. They must play and learn from their mistakes, that’s the harsh reality.”

Tinkler also feels the absence of some of his key players is another reason they are struggling and that the younger players have failed to cope with the pressure. “Bradley Grobler, Thabo Mnyamane, Ronwen Williams and Tefu Mashamaite are out, all key players to the team but this is not just me trying to make excuses.

“These are valuable and experienced players and you want them around the young players. “You don’t want to find yourself in a situation where we are 2-0 down and you throw in a 19 year old in the hope that he will get you a goal despite it being a pressure situation. “You want to give the younger players the opportunity when you are 3-0 up. At the moment we don’t have that luxury because of all the injuries.”

nevillek@thenewage.co.za

-Neville Khoza