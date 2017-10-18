‘I’m not here for energy deals’

AMID mounting criticism over his appointment new Energy Minister David Mahlobo has vowed to get down to work because “there’s no time to waste”.

Mahlobo is facing widespread criticism over his appointment, with critics calling it “a way to make Zuma richer through energy deals”.

Mahlabo has never shied away from publicly supporting President Jacob Zuma and inherits a key department some say will be used to make deals for the ANC. Mahlobo refused to be drawn into questions about any deals he had made with the Russian government and it’s president. Our attempts to get a comment from the Russian embassy yesterday were futile.

In Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle earlier this year Mahlobo told The New Age that Zuma had every right to reshuffle his Cabinet and was not aware of any intelligence letter used to fire then finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mahlobo dared Gordhan and others to present the intelligence report cited as the reason for the reshuffle. Mahlobo said Zuma called him to inform him of his new post in the Cabinet.

Asked about a report in a Sunday newspaper that he had visited Russia and other countries with Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie, allegedly to look for business deals.

“I don’t respond to petty malicious allegations,” he said.

“He told me he had decided to reassign me. It’s just an honour. There’s no obligation on the president to put me there. I’m humbled.

“When the president of the country decides to reassign you and puts you there you respect it. There’s no time to waste,” he said.

He said he would ensure South Africa’s energy security, provide energy that was affordable and also transform the sector.

“South Africa has decided on an energy mix, of which nuclear was a part,” he said.

He said nuclear policies would have to take cognisance of the environment. But he was convinced that nuclear power would drive a stagnant economy.

Opposition parties have condemned this visit to Russia. But Mahlobo said it was the duty of opposition parties to criticise.

He will attend a Cabinet meeting today before moving to his new portfolio. “We promise to do our best. We can’t fail the majority of people who are poor and black.”

Meanwhile, DA leader Mmusi Maimane claimed yesterday that the Cabinet reshuffle was a pretext to bring in Zuma sycophants.

“None more pliant than new Minister of Energy, David Mahlobo.

“This smacks of an attempt to reignite the ANC’s efforts to chain our country to a multibillion-rand nuclear deal with the Russians,” Maimane said.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

