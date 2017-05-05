Impeachment only suitable punishment for Judge Jansen’s racist comments

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) says while the resignation of Judge Mabel Jansen marks a victory against racism, the only suitable punishment for her conduct is impeachment.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services announced Jansen’s resignation on Thursday.

Jansen infamously made headlines for comments on social media that rape was part of black culture. She was placed on leave since April after the Judicial Service Commission decided her comments amounted to impeachable conduct.

“…the announcement of resignation of Judge Jansen by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services…came as no shock to the BLA as Judge Jansen was destined to rewrite history and become the first South African Judge to be impeached for misconduct,”

” However, the BLA strongly holds the view that the only suitable punishment for the conduct of Judge, Jansen is impeachment, ” said BLA president Lutendo Sigogo.

Sigogo added that as the BLA they hoped that Jansen’s fate should be a lesson to South African’s that racism has no space in the country and same will not be tolerated.

” Those who will be found foul of committing this apartheid era disgraceful offense shall not be left unpunished. Impunity for racial discrimination transgressions belongs to the past,” said Sigogo.

Allegations of racism were leveled against Jansen after messages she shared with writer Gillian Schutte that 99% of criminal cases she heard were about “black fathers, uncles, brothers raping children as young as five”.

She said in black culture “women (were) there to pleasure” men and that gang rapes of babies, mothers and daughters were a “pleasurable past time ”

-TNA Reporter