Impeachment rules on track

PARLIAMENT’S subcommittee on review of rules will resume a process today which began in 2016 – to finalise a draft procedure for the impeachment of a sitting president.

The process involves all parties represented in the National Assembly and is scheduled for today and tomorrow, but might take as long as two months to complete.

“The Constitutional Court ordered the National Assembly to make such rules without delay to initiate a process under section 89(1), in terms of the newly developed rules,” Parliament said yesterday.

The still to be drafted and agreed upon rules, said subcommittee chairperson Richard Mdakane yesterday, would spell out “the way in which one comes to a conclusion that an impeachment is observed and also how it is done”.

“We have been saying we must draft rules that will stand the test of time,” Mdakane said.

He said the subcommittee would not be drafting new rules. “We are not drafting new rules because the Constitutional Court has ordered us to write a rule that will implement Constitutional requirements.”

Today the subcommittee meeting will begin with a presentation by Parliament’s legal advisers of the implications of the Constitutional Court ruling. This will most likely be followed by the meeting revisiting procedures that were proposed in 2016, but which were never adopted.

“We’ll see if they were right or whether we will have to redraft them and bring them in line with what the Constitutional Court has instructed us to do.”

Hopefully, Mdakane said, political parties would discuss the subcommittee’s proposals and send proposals or their approval back as quickly as possible.

“Then it will be taken to the rules committee before it will be sent to the National Assembly for approval.”

Mdakane said there was no time limit set for the subcommittee. “The Constitutional Court said we must do it without delay. In my view it should not take us longer than two months.”

On a possible impeachment, he said, once the procedure prescribing how such a process must be done has been accepted in National Assembly, a motion for this could be submitted to the speaker, Baleka Mbete.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za