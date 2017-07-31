In court for rider’s brutal murder

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today for the brutal murder of a 24-year-old aspirant work rider who was reported missing on Monday last week.

The aspirant work rider was reported missing after he disappeared from the Turffontein racecourse on Monday.

Brig Vishnu Naidoo said members from the National Crime Intelligence Unit provided the Booysens police with intelligence relating to a possible suspect.

“Further investigations were conducted and the suspect was arrested on Friday. He later led the police to a place in Benoni where he allegedly disposed of the body of the victim. Upon arrival at the scene, police found the charred remains of the victim,” Naidoo said.

He said police will also be conducting DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the victim.

Meanwhile, the Ekurhuleni East cluster arrested 201 suspects for various crimes committed within the cluster at the weekend.

The suspects were arrested for various crimes including drunk and driving, business burglary, rape and possession of drugs.

The Ekurhuleni East cluster Commander Maj-Gen Girly Mumsy Mbele commended tireless efforts in reduction of crime, police visibility, mutual relationship between SAPS and other law enforcement agencies in team work to ensure effectiveness in creation of safe and secure environment for the community.

In another matter OR Tambo International Airport reaction team nabbed four suspects and recovered a firearm on Friday night in Kempton Park.

Brig Vish Naidoo said the reaction team was conducting routine patrols when they spotted three men walking under a bridge in Kempton Park close to the R21 highway.

“When the police stopped to search the suspects, they began running in different directions. The suspects were pursued on foot and subsequently arrested. One of them was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and several rounds of ammunition. The serial number on the pistol had been filed off,” he said.

Naidoo said after interrogating the suspects, the police team was led to a house where they arrested a fourth suspect.

The team also recovered stolen goods including cellphones, laptops, car keys and passports.

“Further investigations were conducted through the night and it was established that the passports are linked with two robberies in the Wierdabrug area of Pretoria,” Naidoo said.

The four suspects will face charges of unlawful possession of arms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and possibly armed robbery in respect of the Wierdabrug cases.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA AND NTOMBI NKOSI

news@thenewage.co.za