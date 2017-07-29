In the wrong direction

IN THIS period of foreplay leading up to elections in 2019, one must expect a bit ideological abandonment and promiscuous coupling.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the by-product of a spat between the ANC and its former youth league president Julius Malema, appears to be seeking out a suitable election partner.

Despite two rather incompatible ideologies, the 2014 municipal elections saw the EFF and the DA become comfortable bedfellows, hitched on a common anti-Zuma position.

Now in the very week that the EFF celebrates its fourth birthday, party leader Malema spoke of the prospect of a coalition with the ANC, conditional on the ANC charging President Jacob Zuma with corruption and showing a commitment to root out alleged institutional corruption within the party.

Malema is patently smart and astute enough to know that the EFF’s future virility is dependent on its partnering with either the ANC or the DA. This is despite his recent public claims that the EFF could swell its girth from 6% in 2014 to 50% in 2019.

I was part of the EFF election team in 2014 and it is a fact that the 6% won in that election was an under-representation of the potency of the party.

Lack of resources severely hampered the EFF’s electoral performance, especially in the face of an agile ANC election machinery. But even with financial backing and a more powerful registration thrust among young voters, the penetration of the EFF is unlikely to rise much above 12%. At best the party will climax at 15%.

When I joined the EFF, the party, not yet a year old, showed great promise. In spite of its infancy it was sure footed, anchored on a manifesto rooted in the promise of economic liberation and land return.

While the EFF’s radical economic policies may well have been conceived inside the inner chambers of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), it was the EFF that placed economic liberation in the foreground of the South African socio-political discourse.

From the outset, the EFF narrative sparked the hopes of economically marginalised and destitute black South Africans but the firebrand party now appears to have lost its revolutionary potency.

Ironically, the party itself has diminished its own radical force. A bold pledge from EFF leadership during a march to the JSE in October 2015 that it would occupy Absa branches across the nation has long been forgotten, so has the proposed shutdown of the JSE itself.

Malema was correct when he said in 2015 that no one is giving white monopoly capital sleepless nights like the EFF, but now it appears as if EFF has extended an olive branch to it.

With the overwrought obsession of a spurned lover, EFF’s focus on the dethroning of Zuma, has seen its dedication to economic liberation become flaccid and economic liberation appears these days as a neglected sidechick of the EFF, rather than as its companion.

Ahead of the 2014 general election, I canvassed support for the EFF in Alexandra, alongside a group of dedicated Fighters.

During door-to-door campaigns, there was a palpable spirit of oneness with the poorest members of the community.

I recall a few days before the election, how we laughed as we saw a DA-sponsored helicopter hovering pretentiously above the township, as it displayed its election banners.

Little did I realise that the joke was on us, for two years later, the DA would govern the streets of Alexandra, courtesy of hard-earned EFF votes won on the everyday grind of doorto-door campaigning and community engagement by committed EFF members.

The EFF’s partnering with the DA has damaged the agenda of economic transformation and liberation. It’s illegitimate gifting of its votes to DA in the 2016 municipal elections bolstered white economic power and is a betrayal of black interests and a forsaking of the EFF’s economic liberation agenda as articulated in its founding manifesto.

Although I resigned as the EFF’s deputy secretary in 2014, after top leaders including Andile Mngxitama and Khanysile Litchfield Tshabalala were expelled, I volunteered to assist the party on the eve of the 2014 election.

On Friday August 5, 2016, just days after the elections, there was talk of a possible EFFDA coalition and on that day I sent Malema an SMS, urging him to use EFF’s kingmaking role in key metros to push a radical economic transformation agenda.

My SMS read: “Dear Mr President, you are a true revolutionary who I love and respect deeply. Please, my leader, force ANC to change the Constitution so we can progress with land expropriation and nationalisation. If you make the offer and they say no, you will emerge nonetheless as a revolutionary hero.

“The DA option is too dreadful to contemplate. I just wanted to say this to you. I know I am uninvited but I care more about economic freedom than anything else, Fighter Kim.”

Sadly the essence of the ANC-EFF talks at this time were focused on the removal of Zuma, rather than on the return of land.

I wish the EFF well on its journey. My close friends and comrades know that even today I have a soft spot in my heart for the EFF and for Malema in particular.

I am hoping that on the occasion of its fourth birthday celebrations that this phenomenal leader will reflect on the growth trajectory of the EFF and its centrality in the economic emancipation of South Africa.

I don’t believe the journey to economic liberation and land return must be a contested one. Zuma has called for black parties to unify on the question of land return and radical economic transformation.

I think this is a clarion call. We must never lose sight of the fact that it is in the interests of white parties, organisations and businesses to splinter black accord.

These malignant flirtations with the DA and other white-held groupings must come to an end for they will keep black liberation forever unrequited.

Kim Heller

Kim Heller is a writer and commentator