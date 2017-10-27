Inaugural Kid’s Rock! fashion show kicks-off

The inaugural Kid’s Rock! Fashion Show is set to take place at the Checkers Mall Court in Sandton City on Friday.

The event will consist of five different fashion shows over three days, showcasing the latest in kids apparel and footwear from the various kid’s brands.

Converse, Nike and Jordan Kids have partnered together to host the show in which will feature some of South Africa’s most recognizable celebrities along with their children.

The show is also expected to showcase the up-and-coming faces of fashion with young models between the ages of four to 16.

The soulful house trio Mi Casa is set to perform at the event.

Speaking to one of the band members MoT he stated that this won’t be the first time the group performs for young kids.

“The kids love the music and for the fact that it speaks to all people of different ages. The quality of music and the way it is designed, even when it comes to us we don’t understand the sound,” said MoT.

MoT also spoke about the Alternative Music Concert which they will be part of in Lagos, Nigeria.

“This shows how much we have grown as a group with our music and the contribution that we have made because we have been to 32 countries as Micasa and honestly it is a beautiful thing to see the group being part of activities that are happening in certain countries.”

It is said that kids who will be attending the event can look forward to many cool activities and games, including a Nintendo and Hamleys activation, for the parents, there will be a pop-up store to purchase the branded clothing and more.

The event will kick-off with an exciting VIP and media evening on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the event will be open to the public and it is scheduled to start at around 12 pm.

-Simangele Legodi