Inconceivable that the ANC dies

The year 1994 marked the first democratically-elected president of South Africa taking control of the country and its well-being.

Nelson Mandela was the first man charged with steering the country into a comfortable democratic future, with his first and only term running from 1994 to 1999.

Following Mandela was Thabo Mbeki, who led South Africa from 1999 to 2004. He was re-elected for a second term, which was cut short in 2008 due to ANC party factions.

Kgalema Motlante stepped into the breach for a year before current President Jacob Zuma took control.

Zuma served his first term from 2009 to 2014, after which he was re-elected to serve from 2014 to 2019.

For us who were old enough to understand at the time, Mbeki’s fall was on the day he fired Jacob Zuma. On a cloudy Tuesday afternoon in Parliament, Mbeki wore his signature white collar shirt with the occasional boring tie, stood firm in good English and fired his deputy.

Mbeki’s axing of Zuma showed his ignorance of ANC wards and structures. A political playwright of his calibre should have known that in Kwazulu Natal, popularity would outshine policy.

The next few months were to be the most resilient and robust for Zuma, combating criminal charges and charting his way to the Union Buildings. An unlikely event for many but not to the obstreperous and unapologetic Zuma. He gained popularity among many displeased cadres of the movement, forging his graces in the provinces and gaining rock-star appeal at engagements. A singer and dancer with limited funds, a scratchy media presence and a rape charge, all he needed was a microphone.

Underestimating the wards was to be Mbeki’s biggest mess. If he knew anything about the ANC, he would’ve known that the party loves a fighter and an underdog. With a little advice he would have given Zuma a diplomatic appointment to Russia, hosting good parties with women and song. Firing him was the economist’s fatal mistake.

Zuma attended every wedding and funeral in KZN, mobilising support in the branches and securing key people in provinces, The Polokwane elective conference saw Mbeki flushed from ANC leadership and secured the once-disgraced deputy the crown of the ANC president.

Cleaning Mbeki’s mess is the ANC’s biggest misery thus relieving Zuma of his duties could enable him come back with guns blazing (even for a third term). Party factions have existed from the days of John Langalibalele Dube but Mbeki’s substratum departure saw bigger commiserative factions. The intellectual versus the comrade in the ranks!

Zuma students and unbelievers alike should take abundant notes both of the instructions and the strategies entailed in his survival methods for about two decades now.

The tales in this political arena seek to demonstrate that the only person who can stop Zuma is Zuma. It is true that the reappointment of Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Finance was the strong hand of white monopoly capital. That was a sombre comment before the storm that awaited him.

While to many it looked like Gordhan was under attack, it was actually Zuma who was facing an onslaught. Removing Zuma as president would give western superpowers a free shopping card. The problem of politicians, public servants and unionists feathering their nests while still in public service is not new. They then leave the service to work in the same sector in a private company and profit from the opportunities they themselves had created as public servants. Gordhan has excelled in this phenomenon. If Zuma was axed, much of his very cabinet would have the most to gain (or lose).

There is an unspoken policy within the ANC. First, don’t sell out your comrade.

Second, don’t jump the queue into the top six.

Third, never reveal what happened in exile.

Mbeki was an excellent administrator but at Luthuli House you govern by a different set of rules, loyalty being at the top of the list. We are about 10 months from the elective conference and there appears to be two significant camps within the ANC – the pro-Zuma camp and the reformer camp, which includes the likes of Save South Africa, the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum, a Johnny-come-lately.

The convulsion in the country with Gordhan and state-owned enterprises is all about a play for the ANC’s elective conference in December, in a struggle for control of the party and the country and to finally defeat white monopoly capital.

An early elective conference will only happen if a faction thinks it can win and if that faction can gain the support of five out of nine ANC provincial structures.

We would probably be in a better place had Mbeki made fewer mistakes. Cleaning up his mess will continue to be a mammoth task. For now, we can dismiss the prospect of an early elective conference. But in December the hemispheres will change.

The biggest fight between transformation and white monopoly capital is at hand. At the conclusion of the elective conference the “Premier League” will reign victorious. The reason is simple, if the ANC died who could stand the stench? Call me a prophet if you will.

Sifiso Mahlangu

Sifiso Mahlangu is a writer, commentator and journalist at ANN7