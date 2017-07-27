Innovation in health

Digital innovation is fast-changing the way the world works and the Gauteng department of health will not be left behind.

Department spokesperson Prince Hamnca said the pace of its efforts was determined by a number of factors, including an alignment with eHealth technology standards which would be driven by the national department and the CSIR along with the digitisation policies driven by the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services.

“In summary, the department is as prepared as the broader government and society to leverage artificial intelligence and robotics,” Hamnca said

Ideally, he said, technology in public health facilities should eliminate long queues, clinical risk, drug shortages, revenue leakage through fraud and fragmented patient information.

It should also facilitate the integration of patient records through the digitalisation of medical records at administration and points of care with intelligent document capture and optical character recognition software solutions. An open standards compliant clinical repository consolidating patient information from multiple systems within the hospital into a unique patient folder was envisaged.

This patient records technology would also manage pharmacy logistics, drug prescriptions and dispensing.

“The foundation of a cloud enabled infrastructure comprises of integrated infrastructure systems, a modern data protection system in the form of purpose-built de-duplication backup systems, high performance flash storage systems, server and desktop virtualisation software, advanced threat detection and defence through packet analytics endpoint security software, scale out file storage for storing heterogeneous unstructured content and on premise end-user sync and share files.”

This infrastructure is being deployed in six hospitals which are positioned as health district hubs and at the head office.

He said the department had initiated various projects to transition to a fully digital environment.

He said the Gauteng provincial government had made significant investments with respect to the Gauteng Broadband Network although more work was required to have a fully digitally connected environment.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa’s (Denosa) Sibongiseni Delihlazo concurred with the department’s need to have a more technologically able public health system.

“As a form of encouraging efficiency, technology for filing of patient information would save time that nurses spend paging through the pile of files for patients. It would also speed up the healthcare service delivery to community members,” Delihlazo said.

The union has empahisised the need to train hospital staff to ensure they are well versed in technology as it would be “useless to have some great equipment in a facility whereas there is no one who knows how to use such, it lies there and gathers dust instead.”

HLONI MASHIGO

provinces@thenewage.co.za