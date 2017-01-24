Interpol hunts wildlife traffickers

Interpol has set up a project to assist in fighting highly sophisticated organised crime syndicates behind wildlife trafficking.

The recently established project will focus on rhino horns and big cat products going from Africa to Asia.

Interpol secretary-general Jürgen Stock said this was critical in combating the problem.

“It is essential that decisive action is taken to combat environmental crime and this project targeting the organised crime links between Africa and Asia will enable all involved actors to unite in their efforts and provide a blueprint for future actions elsewhere in the world,” he said.

Illegal fishing will also be targeted as this has increased over the last decade.

Stock said wildlife protection should become everyone’s responsibility.

Billions of dollars are lost through illegal trafficking each year and African countries are also losing their wildlife resources.

“Protecting the world’s wildlife heritage is our collective responsibility as global citizens and as international law enforcement,” he said.

The environmental security programme will also aid law enforcement agencies in transit, source and countries of destination nations.

Despite a recorded reduction in the number of rhinos poached, there are concerns about the number of criminals being prosecuted.

More than 700 rhinos were poached in 2016 while 1215 were killed in 2015. Poaching has also declined at the Kruger National Park. The project comes after the trade regulations, adopted to protect more than 500 endangered species of animals and plants during last year’s COP17, came into force at the beginning of January.

The wildlife summit adopted a number of decisions that are critical to curbing corruption, cyber crime and the illegal trade in wildlife.

Interpol’s report found that 80% of countries “consider environmental crime a national priority”.

