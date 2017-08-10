Investigation into fronting

Seventeen companies being investigated for possible fronting practices and non-compliance withbeing investigated for possible fronting practices and non-compliance with the BroadBased Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act include six BEE verification agencies, as well as MTN, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Eskom.

The B-BBEE Commission has initiated investigations into specific entities for possible violations of the B-BBEE Act. This is related to the entities’ ownership structures and non-compliance with the codes of good practice in respect of the verification process. The role of the B-BBEE Commission includes to oversee, supervise and promote adherence to the act and strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors in order to promote the objectives of B-BBEE.

The commission also works to investigate, either on its own initiative or in response to complaints received, any matter concerning B-BBEE. The six implicated BEE verification agencies are Marissimo, Nera, AQRate, BEE Matrix, Premier Verification and Empowerlogic. AQRate describes BEE verification on its website as “an independent audit process aimed at verifying and validating the B-BBEE status of a legal entity”.

“It is the most accurate, independent and cost effective way for businesses to establish and present their BEE levels,” it says. AQRate describes itself as SA’s No 1 verification agency. Marissimo and BEE Matrix are being investigated to determine whether the conduct of the verification agencies and the professionals in question are in compliance with the B-BBEE Act following numerous letters of advice to the entity.

Meanwhile, AQ Rate, Empowerlogic, Premier and Nera face the investigation due to uncertainty about whether the black ownership structures of the verification agencies comply with the black ownership requirements and whether they follow the procedures required of verification agencies and the verification professionals in line with the act. A verification analyst at EmpowerLogic, Marlini Mansingh, was quoted recently saying that those determined to circumvent the process of transformation are becoming “more devious and elaborate in their efforts”.

Mansingh said that in the field of verification, “fronting” is a high-risk factor. Other companies implicated include Net Value Holdings, MTN, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Worley Parsons RSA, Netcare, Dust-a-Side, Dust-a-Side Holdings and Dust-a-Side Partnership t/a Dust, Eskom, Sassa, Tempest Fire CC and Altius Trading 40 t/a Reliant Electric Forklift Parts World. All companies have been notified and will be given 30 days to respond to the adverse findings before the B-BBEE Commission makes them final.

The commission said that if the companies have been found to have violated the B-BBEE Act, they may be referred for prosecution and fined up to 10% of the entity’s annual turnover. The individuals involved can be fined or imprisoned for up to 10 years. “The entities can also be excluded from doing business with the government for a period of up to 10 years.”

The MTN Group is being investigated to determine whether the MTN Zakhele and the MTN Zakhele Futhi B-BBEE schemes meet the requirements for black ownership elements and the B-BBEE Act. The commission will not discuss the merits or the details of its investigative process but the findings will be published when concluded.

-THELMA NGOMA|thelman@thenewage.co.za