Investigation into TMPD

TSHWANE mayor Solly Msimanga says his office, together with the city manager, will launch a full forensic investigation into how ratepayers money meant for their safety and security was spent.

This comes after a preliminary report to the council revealed possible corruption to the tune of R15m within the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) by former officials before the new office bearers took over in August last year.

“The forensic investigation will be charged with looking into the exact transactions that led to money being misappropriated and how the city can best recover these funds,” Msimanga said.

“This money was meant for procuring security systems for the city and the protection of our people. “Yet it appears that those systems never materialised despite the money having been spent,” Msimanga said.

The preliminary report from the Section 79 committee on public accounts to the council claims that “the city has suffered a minimum loss of R15 181 430.63 as a result of the flouting of relevant supply chain management legislation, policies and procedures”.

The report further alleges that senior officials in the TMPD flouted supply chain management policy in that they created orders of up to R10000 not supported by the formal three quotations rule and further sourced the quotations themselves when it should have been done by the local procurement unit, as per the standard operating procedures.

Senior officials also gave preferential treatment by giving work to the same suppliers and deliberately flouted policy in that split quotations were created to remain under the threshold that was applicable to their authority.

Additionally, the preliminary report found that one senior official in particular had a gross conflict of interest in that quotations were obtained from relatives’ companies, including one that, at some point, had the official’s wife as a director, a fact that was not declared in the official’s personnel file.

Msimanga said it was this sort of corruption that the city of Tshwane would not tolerate. “If the claims made in this preliminary report are found to be true, we will not hesitate to exact the necessary disciplinary and criminal action against those implicated.

“We will also activate administrative actions to ensure that some of this money is recovered. “This is so the money can be put to use creating a safer city for the people of Tshwane,” he said.

-Dikeledi Ramabopa