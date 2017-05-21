‘Islam runs deep in SA history’

Muslim, men and women, have featured consistently through the progressive history of South Africa. The faith of Islam runs deep in our country and Muslim traditions, excellence and practices in different ways across the country adds to the richness of South Africa and we can only pray that it be advanced.

I draw on this rich Muslim past to make two points. One, the Muslim leadership and community at large have always identified with processes to place South Africa in an environment of change for the better, a better society. Two, many anti-apartheid activists identified themselves as Islamists, however, today the term has to a large extent been tainted.

So essentially these proponents of a skewed understanding of Jihad has now assumed the mantle of Islamists. I would therefore rather venture to call them Jihadists in the narrow sense of the word.

How did this change in definitions occur? In my humble opinion it can be ascribed to a discourse in which neutral words get a negative meaning. It also speaks to a narrative that now pervades the world’s interaction and understanding of what is a “good Muslim” and a “bad Muslim”. These narratives need to be interrogated.

The narratives that has assumed prominence in South African society, of a failed government, a dysfunctional society, a compromised legal system, and the list is endless; likewise needs to be examined by serious thinkers. We need to make sense of what is at play and who is to benefit in the roll back of our democracy and in the roll back of inter-cultural and inter-religious harmony. It is no secret that terror alerts regarding South Africa always appear when the country seems to stabilise, or when there is a need to bolster a perceived or engineered crisis in the country.

The topic of this symposium is: Isis in South Africa. It is about a retrogressive force. Isis has not only established a political state – the Caliphate – it has called on Muslims to migrate to this land to defend it and assist in its expansion.

It is an imperialist force that goes against the word and spirit of our national and constitutional ambitions of freedom, justice and equality for all.

Isis is by no stretch of the imagination the only imperialistic force in this world. It may also have traditions going against the word and spirit of our lofty South African Constitution, but it is the one doing it in the name of Islam, and could therefore entrap you as Muslims either as unwilling associates, secret admirers, loyal supporters or shameless bystanders.

By being active critics or opponents, the Muslim community will ensure that they are not entrapped.

I stand here as the minister of police. Isis, and by virtue of a hyper-alert and fear against Jihadist-terrorist attacks in Europe and America, some Muslim communities in general, have been cast as a priority security threat in the West. If not, as they might say in the movies, Enemy Number One. This is by no means the case for this country or my ministry, that Isis is a security priority, or that a specific Muslim community is a security threat. It doesn’t mean there is no security concerns at all.

Whether I like it or not, the government security cluster is at the forefront of the pressures by very powerful governments in the world around a threat to them. The so-called War on Terror, is an old term now that was adopted formerly by US president George Bush and I need not elaborate on what it means, only to say that it is now the way of the West. And the pressures we feel as a country, not just my ministry, as well as all other developing countries who are not classed among those countries of the West:

• Comes through diplomatically at embassy level;

• Multilaterally; we are a UN member state, and must respond accordingly to the treaties we are bound by;

• Politically; there are certainly political parties in South Africa (our last ballot had 29 parties) who have adopted not only the war on terror ethos; but also the paranoia of an Islamist threat and amplifying Euro-American politics here at home. And they are free to do it.

• Socially. The same can also be said about media, who adopt and simply repeat western media tropes

• And then also by intrigue. And here is where the ministry of state security must engage with and cooperate – or not – with other security agencies from any one of those Western countries embroiled in their “War on Terror”.

The pressures at diplomatic level can come through any one of our ministers when they engage with foreign partners and not least of all our president in his interaction with foreign counterparts. And it comes to ministries like mine.

When our president meets with anyone of the heads of state of America, Britain, France or Germany and they ask him what’s South Africa doing about the War on Terror, he must be briefed by the security cluster.

You will agree too, that given this country’s geopolitical status, as one outside the G-8, our president’s response cannot be: “We will cooperate with anything you propose we do to enlist in the War on Terror.”

Over the past 10 years, South Africa has had to pass or amend a series of legislation to fight global terror, by virtue of the fact that we are a UN member nation. Legislation around financial information, cellphone registration, aviation laws, the internet, and of course most notably, the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

It is only with respect to laws around information and intelligence, ironically, that our government remains vulnerable. But that vulnerability is convenient for the powerful forces whose information and intelligence we are not privy to.

Socially, we certainly take note and have to evaluate calls in the public space that we are not doing enough, however alarmist it may be.

At a level of intrigue, the pressures on us to deal with so-called Islamist threats can come through official or unofficial channels. Intelligence can be shared with us; it could be leaked to us and sometimes too, an agency can plant intelligence in our public space. We need to evaluate what is real and what is false.

The symposium is also billed as Wasatiyyah, defined as the middle, the centre, the “middle way”, or justly balanced. I would argue that essentially the government practice is of Wasatiyyah, neither accepting one or the other extreme. Rather the government pursues and continues to pursue and chart the middle road.

That South Africa is unaffected by this; that South Africans at some point have not been implicated in financial links with any of these organisations; that South Africans have not left this country to go and fight on behalf of any of these organisations; that South Africans have not shown some domestic support for these organisations; that South Africa has not been used as a transit country for individual terrorists; that attempts have not been made to harm Western targets in South Africa and that attempts have not been made to use South Africa as a refuge for fugitive terrorists, are all false.

All of this has already happened.

The West’s rabid policy over the past decade to bomb countries, to kill prominent leaders, to abduct suspects for prolonged detention or engage in secret surveillance of mosques and imams – are strategies I’m not prepared here to evaluate or judge, except to confirm that it is far from my ministry’s thinking of how to combat Jihadist terrorism (meaning networks of support and cover) in South Africa. And as I’ve pointed out above, we have to think of this.

And my call to you here today, is that you too have to think of this. I need you members of the Muslim public, South African Muslim leaders, Muslim scholars, preachers and thinkers in this country, to apply your minds as to how we can respond to manifestations of Jihadist terrorism in this country.

Fikile Mbalula

Extract from a speech to International Peace University of South African symposium on Isis in South Africa in Cape Town by Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula