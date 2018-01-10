Israel blacklists all and sundry

THE Israeli government’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs, headed by Gilad Erdan, has added 20 international groups including South African human rights and Palestine solidarity organisation Boycott, Divestment, Sanction (BDS) (an NGO) and public benefit organisations (PBOs) to its “blacklist”.

However BDS-SA says it’s unmoved by the blacklisting.

Erdan says members of the blacklisted organisations will not be allowed to enter the country.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper quoted Erdan as saying: “We have shifted from defence to offence. The boycott organisations need to know that the state of Israel will act against them.”

BDS South Africa spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “In being blacklisted by Israel, we international activists are facing only a shadow of what Palestinians endure on a daily basis. For example, to date Israel has denied entry (in violation of international law) to the more than 700000 indigenous Palestinian refugees who were in 1947 evicted, forcibly removed and prevented from returning to their homes.”

He said the blacklist was a sign of Israel’s increasing desperation and a reflection of the success of the BDS movement.

“ If anything, with this blacklist and barring of people, Israel, like apartheid South Africa is isolating and

‘BDSing’ itself!” Kekana said.

The UK-based Palestine Solidarity campaign that includes among its patrons, the UK labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is also blacklisted as is the 101-year-old American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), which was honoured with the 1947 Nobel Peace Prize for assisting and rescuing Jewish victims from the Nazis during World War Two.

Kerri Kennedy, an AFSC official, said: “We answered the call for divestment from apartheid South Africa and we have done the same with the call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions from Palestinians who have faced decades of human rights violations.”

Also blacklisted is the US-based progressive Jewish organisation, Jewish Voices For Peace, whose executive director wrote a piece, titled I’m a US Jew on Israel’s BDS Blacklist. I Have Family in Israel. But I Won’t Be Silenced.

The women-led anti-war group, CodePink, and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights have also been blacklisted.

UK charity and advocacy organisation War On Want has called the blacklisting as “a repressive tactic borrowed from the same playbook used by the apartheid regime in South Africa, when it tried to censor critics.

“Such attempts to silence human rights defenders through blacklisting and targeted harassment failed then as they will now.”

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za