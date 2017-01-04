Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter

Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter
Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, argue with others outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A supporter of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, wears a shirt depicting Azaria with the words in Hebrew "Bringing the light back to Elor" during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, hold a poster which reads in Hebrew "A soldier that was sent to the battle field cannot be a murderer full stop" during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, hugs his mother before he sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, kisses his girlfriend as he sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Policemen carry a supporter of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, clash with police during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, clash with police during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A supporter of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, is detained by police during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, clash with police during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

