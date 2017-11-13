Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says in having to play with a mask on in the team’s Fifa World Cup qualifier encounter against Senegal on Friday, he was answering “God’s call”.

“Having to play with the mask was a risk I had to take because I always put my country first and I enjoy what I do, I love what I do. It was only a simple decision for me to make on the day of the match even though it was a frustrating week ahead of the match,” Khune said.

The goalkeeper said that he took the brave decision to play with a mask on because he was determined to help the team qualify to go to Russia.

However, Bafana were beaten 2-0 by Senegal in Polokwane in their World Cup qualifier at the fully packed Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“On the day of the match, that’s when I made the decision to say I will take part in the match and I want to help the team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia but things didn’t go well. But I am glad I took the risk.

“I think it was a calling from the almighty. He sent me to this world for a purpose, to serve the people of the nation. I just had to answer the call from the Lord who sent me to this earth to serve the people of South Africa.”

Khune said that even though people made fun of his masked appearance, “for me, I know I was doing the right thing.”

The national team has now proceeded with preparations for its second encounter against the Lions of Teranga on Tuesday.

