ANOTHER witness at the second inquest into Ahmed Timol’s death has testified that the anti-apartheid activist fell to his death during the mid morning of October 27, 1971.

Taking the stand in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Ahmed Adam, said he was having tea at work when his boss phoned to tell him about a commotion at the John Vorster police station. Adam said he was adamant that the fall occurred mid morning during his tea break.

“It was about mid morning, it was our tea time and the boss called me in. He said a commotion was taking place across the street. I walked across and there lay a body in the shrubs.”

Adam worked at the Dollars filling station opposite the John Vorster Square police station where Timol died. Adam, 70, has been working at the garage for the past 47 years. He still

works there on a part-time basis.

He said that he was at the scene for a few minutes before he and other people were “chased away by the security”. Adam said that Timol’s body was “lying, facing up and the shoe pointed up”.

This testimony about the time is very crucial as the inquest is trying to establish the time of Timol’s death amid contradictory testimony in this regard. Former apartheid-era Security

Branch member, Joao Rodrigues, who testified in court for three days last week said that Timol “dived” out of the John Vorster police station window in the afternoon or around 4pm.

Another witness, Muhammad Ali Thokan, who gave evidence last week, said he had heard a “thud” when Timol plunged to his death during the mid morning of October 1971. It is claimed that Rodrigues was the last person to see the deceased alive.

Timol died while in custody at the John Vorster station in 1971, four days after he had been arrested. The state claimed he killed himself by jumping from the 10th floor of the police station.

The magistrate in the original inquest into Timol’s death ruled that it was suicide, saying no one should be held accountable for his death but the activist’s family has rejected this.

National Prosecuting Authority advocate Toerie Pretorius said they were looking at several witnesses who might testify next week including former Security Branch members.

Forensic pathologist Dr Steve Naidoo was also recalled to testify in a bid to clarify the time of Timol’s death. Dr Naidoo said it was possible that Timol could have fallen mid morning

or in the afternoon. Judge Billy Mothle has extended the period of the inquest to Wednesday next week. Oral evidence is scheduled to be concluded this Friday.

-Zodidi Mhlana