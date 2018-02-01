It’s a boy! Rapper Emtee welcomes second baby

Popular South African rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu and girlfriend Nicole Chinsamy have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The couple shared their joy with fans on social media.

Emtee took to Instagram and posted pictures of his son on Wednesday.

Soon after posting the pictures, fans congratulated the couple.

I must say congratulations are in order to my dealer @EmteeSA the real hustler on the birth of his son #Logan, may you continue to be a great father my nigga and God bless your grind cause you’re truly the best …🎱 — King Of Lituation …🎙 (@ExquisiteVince_) January 31, 2018

Congratulations G! More life. That’s a cool ass name also. https://t.co/aedUOMJRlL — Raph Mahog (@Rich_Mahog) January 31, 2018

Syakubongela. More life to you and your family. — PhakamaniMphako (@MphakoPhakamani) January 31, 2018

-TNA Reporter