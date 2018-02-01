It’s a boy! Rapper Emtee welcomes second baby

Popular South African rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu and girlfriend Nicole Chinsamy have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.
The couple shared their joy with fans on social media.
Emtee took to Instagram and posted pictures of his son on Wednesday.
Welcome my son #Logan love my children 🙏🏾💕 pic.twitter.com/WCnzG70AVT
— YoungCEO (@EmteeSA) January 31, 2018
#Logan my son 💕😍 pic.twitter.com/Wrstbq3aML
— YoungCEO (@EmteeSA) January 31, 2018
Soon after posting the pictures, fans congratulated the couple.
I must say congratulations are in order to my dealer @EmteeSA the real hustler on the birth of his son #Logan, may you continue to be a great father my nigga and God bless your grind cause you’re truly the best …🎱
— King Of Lituation …🎙 (@ExquisiteVince_) January 31, 2018
Congratulations G! More life. That’s a cool ass name also. https://t.co/aedUOMJRlL
— Raph Mahog (@Rich_Mahog) January 31, 2018
Syakubongela. More life to you and your family.
— PhakamaniMphako (@MphakoPhakamani) January 31, 2018
-TNA Reporter