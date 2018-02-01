It’s a boy! Rapper Emtee welcomes second baby

Popular South African rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu and girlfriend Nicole Chinsamy,Picture: Twitter

Popular South African rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu and girlfriend Nicole Chinsamy have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The couple shared their joy with fans on social media.

Emtee took to Instagram and posted pictures of his son on Wednesday.

Soon after posting the pictures, fans congratulated the couple.

 

