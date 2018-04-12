It’s never a jump too far for Luvo

LONG jump king Luvo Manyonga had to overcome his unfamiliarity with conditions to claim gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia yesterday.

The 27 year old, who is the reigning world champion and has been the standout jumper worldwide over the last 18 months, said he had difficulties to adjust to the track as it was completely different from what he has experienced before. But that didn’t stop him from winning gold to set a Games record of 8.41m.

Compatriot Ruswahl Samaai finished third with a jump of 8.22m, just behind Australia’s Henry Frayne. “I had a bit of a challenge because of the track, I’m not familiar with it and I didn’t get enough time to practise on it,” Manyonga said.

“I felt a bit different on it but I got six jumps in, preparing myself and practising, it was quite risky but I pulled it off at the end.” Manyonga moved to the top of the pile with his opening jump of 8.24m – with Samaai briefly in second place with his first attempt of 8.22m.

Manyonga then recorded a nojump on his third attempt before moving back into first place, setting a new Commonwealth record. The South African has now added the Commonwealth gold to his Olympic silver and the gold medal at the World Championships. Having enjoyed a successful campaign last year when he finished unbeaten, Manyonga is planning to make it difficult for his competitors to undermine his achievements.

“This victory is very important to me because it is my first Commonwealth Games. The previous season I was unbeaten so I have to maintain that and I will not allow anyone to break my run of victories.” Gold and bronze from Manyonga and Samaai add to the growing list of Team South Africa, bringing the total up to 26 and moving the country to fourth position on the Games table.

Earlier in the day, Sunette Viljoen claimed a bronze medal in javelin with a throw of 62.08m, while Reinhardt Hamman earned a bronze in the men’s F38 shot put final. Shortly after Manyonga and Samaai’s victories, Team SA won silver in the lawn bowls mixed B2/ B3 pairs.

-NEVILLE KHOZA|nevillek@thenewage.co.za