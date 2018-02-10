THE Proteas’ failure to play India’s wrist spinners is the main reason for their nightmare showing in the ODI series, says JP Duminy. South Africa are 3-0 down in the series with three matches left and will need to win all their remaining matches to at least earn a draw. They are in real danger of losing the series should India continue their dominance tomorrow in the fourth ODI at Wanderers.

They have lost 21 of their 28 wickets in the series to the wrist-spinning pair Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Duminy said they will need to find a way to deal with the wrist spinners if they are to have a chance in the remaining three ODIs. “I think it’s pretty obvious that, unfortunately, we haven’t played their spinners well enough,” Duminy said after he scored 51 runs at Newlands but it was not enough to help South Africa to chase down India’s target of 304.

Duminy was trapped lbw by a spinner for a second innings in succession when the Proteas lost by 124 runs on Wednesday.“We’re going to have to look at all aspects and work out where we can be better. I think there can be a plan. Or there should be a plan.” What India’s spinners have done particularly well is prevent South Africa from ever dominating them. “The key is definitely to try and be positive, but unfortunately on a few occasions we haven’t picked the wrong ‘uns and when you are not picking their wrong ‘uns. When you are not necessarily comfortable at the crease you are always going to be a bit tentative. “Once you become comfortable with picking out their deliveries, that’s when you can play with confidence.

We need to find a way to get that right. “We have a game plan but they’ve bowled well enough not to allow us to execute it.” India are now well on top of the Proteas and will be looking to continue their winning ways in the last three matches. “They haven’t bowled the ball full enough for us to easily get to the ball, to hit the ball straight down the ground,” Duminy said. “That’s where we have been successful in South African conditions, being able to hit the ball straight down the pitch and they haven’t allowed us to do that. “We need to ensure we have different strategies to that type of bowling. and find a way to not only score boundaries but find ones square of the wicket. I think that’s going to have to be our plan going forward.” The Proteas will hopefully be boosted by the return of AB de Villiers for the fourth ODI. n

