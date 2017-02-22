It’s that country v club war again!

A WAR is brewing between Safa and Bidvest Wits over the release of star midfielder Phakamani Mahlambi for the national U-20 team. Mahlambi has been included in coach Thabo Senong’s 21-man squad for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals, kicking off in Zambia on Sunday.

However, the club is not keen to release 19-year-old Mahlambi, who is one of their key players in their bid to win their first league championship. Wits recently refused to release Mahlambi for Amajita’s preparatory camp, with coach Gavin Hunt emphasising the importance of the youngster to his plans. But this time Safa are not going to take the matter lying down, with the federation’s CEO Dennis Mumble saying they are ready to go to war against the management team of the Students.

“We have included him on the list and we expect the club to release that player,” Mumble said. “And we have already notified the club that we are going to take action against them if they don’t release the player.

“The bottom line is that the national team takes priority over club commitments and we are not going to budge on that.” Wits boss Jose Ferreira has been quoted in the media as saying the competition does not fall under the Fifa calendar, so they are not going to release the player for the Zambia trip.

“This is the thing, a lot of clubs tend to fall back on the Fifa calendar. Safa is actually the one that proposed this international calendar to Fifa in 1998,” Mumble said. “We know what the purpose behind that calendar is. “It is for Fifa to protect its senior World Cup and therefore they set aside certain days out of the year.

“But we have nine national teams that don’t necessarily play (during the Fifa calendar days). Fifa and CAF or Cosafa don’t schedule matches on those Fifa dates for junior teams and junior competitions don’t fall on what you call the Fifa dates.”

Mumble said the situation presents them with an opportunity to teach Wits a lesson, as Fifa has left it to the individual federations to regulate the releases of players for national team duties in each country.

“Whichever club holding back on the release of players, we are going to act. Believe me, we are acting on it as we speak.” So far Wits are the only team who have refused to release players to join Amajita.

• South Africa play their first match against Cameroon on Monday.

-Sithembiso Dindi