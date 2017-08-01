Jack White has a new album in the works

The former White Stripes member is recording a new studio album, three years after his second solo record “Lazaretto” was released, reports Pitchfork.com.

The man behind “Seven Nation Army” is reportedly working on a new solo album. The musician and his record label have shared photos on Twitter announcing the American artist’s return to the studio.

Jack White has apparently been recording his new record in New York on July 27 and in Los Angeles on July 30.

Pitchfork also reminds fans that the artist’s last record “Lazaretto” — his second solo album — came out in 2014.

The White Stripes were a hugely successful rock duo formed in the late 1990s.

After the band split in 2011, Jack White embarked on a solo career. His former bandmate Meg White rarely makes public appearances.

-Relaxnew