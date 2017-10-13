Japan bodybuilding championships in Tokyo October 13, 2017 0 18 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Japan bodybuilding championships in Tokyo 1 of 11 In this picture taken on October 9, 2017, Japanese bodybuilder Satoko Yamanouchi poses during the Japan bodybuilding championships in Tokyo. The number of bodybuilders registered with Japan's national federation has almost doubled over the past six years to around 3,000, with women making up 10 percent as part of a nationwide fitness boom, officials said. 