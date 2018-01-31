Jessie Duarte questions MultiChoice’s ANN7 decision

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.Picture:ANN7

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has expressed concern over MultiChoice’s decision not to renew ANN7’s contract when it ends in August 2018. MultiChoice made the announcement on Wednesday that it will be taking off the station on its DStv bouquet come end of August.

“The problem that I am facing right now is that when you listen to the MultiChoice CEO speaking, he said there were mistakes made in the dealings but no corruption… so what is the problem here exactly,” said Duarte.

“I think what MultiChoice is doing is that they are removing diversity from the platform of news in our country. What is even more disappointing is the statement made by our Minister of Communication who says she is disappointed. Yes, but then says MultiChoice will bring in a new black partner to start a new platform. So one must ask the question is the black partner at ANN7 right now is not a probably not a good enough black partner? ” she added.

People took to twitter to show their concern over MultiChoice’s decision.

 

