JHB finance MMC removed, placed on suspension

The city of Johannesburg on Monday announced the removal of Councilor Rabelani Dagada as MMC of finance.

Dagada’s removal followed several media articles alleging serious activities of undue influence and nepotism.

“The forensic investigation has found that Dagada has breached the city’s code of conduct by not declaring his interests and subsequently, conflicts of interest with individuals closely associated with him,” city of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said.

“Forensic investigation has found Dagada to have been involved in price fixing with a service provider to the city and in the process, acted against his sworn duty to our residents.”

Mashaba said the city had initiated disciplinary action against the implicated officials, who are set to face disciplinary inquiries for their role in the breaches of legislation and governance procedures.

“While the disciplinary processes are underway, I will be laying a complaint with the ethics committee of the council and criminal charges against Dagada.”

Dagada has also been suspended by the federal executive as a councilor, pending an inquiry by the DA Federal Legal Commission.

Development Planning MMC Funzela Ngobeni has been moved to Dagada’s post with immediate effect.

“MMC Ngobeni demonstrated his commitment and leadership qualities immediately upon taking over the office, hence I recently appointed him to serve as leader of executive business in council.”

