Job seekers will be welcome at exhibition

WITH unemployment rates increasing in the province, the department of labour this week embarked on a career exhibition tour for job seekers.

The tour aims to get job seekers on a database that would assist employers in their search for possible employees. Provincial spokesperson Josial Ramokoena said coupled with these career exhibitions would be a robust job seeker registration drive to register as many job seekers as possible on the department of labour database called Employment Services of South Africa (Essa).

“Essa is a system which has been developed to register work seekers and work opportunities that have been supplied by employers looking for workers. Essa is therefore an automated matching platform where work seekers are matched with available opportunities,” Ramokoena said.

The department is this week focusing on the northern parts of the province with career exhibitions for job seekers and local advocacy sessions for employers in the region.

It said the four-day event would end on Friday with a community outreach campaign. The department will this morning be in Bothaville and will move to Kroonstad tomorrow, then Koppies on Friday. The campaign started in Ventersburg yesterday.

Ramokoena said through these exhibitions, job seekers would be taken through a variety of career opportunities in the labour market.

“The advocacy campaign on the other hand will provide employers and other key stakeholders with a platform to interact and deliberate upon the services of the department of labour, those offers the public employment services unit in particular.”

Ramokoena said the event would also pay special attention to finding ways to facilitate the relationship between job seekers and various companies for job opportunities.

“This four-day event will further focus on employment counselling, career information, marketing public employment services to employers and registration of work seekers.”

Ramokoena said the public employment services provides the employment services free of charge to members of the public and employers alike.

“The public employment services bus, a bus fitted with computers and the necessary technology, will also be utilised to register work seekers online.”

KAMOGELO SEEKOEI