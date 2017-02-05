Joblessness haunts George

As 2017 begins, hundreds of local people, including youths, are already flocking to construction sites, walking long distances to nearby grape farms or queuing on the busy main road in search of employment opportunities in the coastal town of George.

George is one of the bustling tourist towns in the southern Cape but it has a high rate of unemployment especially among the youth. Every morning on the busy Knysna Road it is common to see young and old standing on the pavement with building tools in their hands begging for employment from motorists.

Among a group of five is Sinethembe Sime, a 34 year old from Lawaikamp who said he comes to the spot to look for a job.

“I come to try my luck for piece jobs. Sometimes I get a job for a few days. I have been doing this for four years now,” he said before running to a parked white bakkie on the side of the road.

Residents say the increase in the numbers of unemployed people is threatening as it can breed high crime levels. Young people between the ages of 18 and 22 are roaming the streets while some collect scrap to sell in order to make a living.

People who are lucky to find a job are employed as seasonal workers on the farms on at local shops, or as general workers by construction companies.

Nokuzola Ndima of Thembalethu township, who has been looking for a job for the past three years after completing matric, is among the youths who have lost hope of ever finding permanent employment.

The 22 year old has been working on a casual basis at five different clothing and food warehouses in George without getting permanent employment. Ndima said she wanted to work as a nurse when she finished matric but her attempts to pursue her ambitions were elusive.

“I am worried for those who have just passed matric. Some people think it’s okay because you have now passed matric and the doors of education and employment will open up.

There are people who have been looking for jobs before some of us completed matric but they are still struggling and some are working on the farms.

“My wishes of becoming a nurse is still elusive I have applied to many nursing hospitals but without luck,” she said.

Andrew Peterson, 22, of Borchers township who collects scrap to sell at the local scrap metal company complained young people were ignored when it comes to permanent employment in George. Peterson said he was forced to collect scrap so that he can process application forms for jobs and for his personal needs.

“I am forced to do this because there is no job out there.” He said he worked on three or five-month contracts for three years at a goods store as a general worker at a shoe factory in George. “Collecting scrap is really degrading.”

MPUMI KIVA

provinces@thenewage.co.za