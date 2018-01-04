Joburg ANC​ rejects metro chief appointment

The ANC in Johannesburg said it rejected the appointment of David Tembe as the City’s new metro police chief, accusing the Democratic Alliance-led administration of flouting recruitment and appointment processes.

Tembe replaces former chief Zwelibanzi Nyanda whose term expired in August 2017.

ANC Johannesburg spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said the party will approach the MEC of Cooperative Governance in Gauteng and Minister of Public Service and Administration to look into the matter.

“We rejected this appointment as it did not afford the highest scoring candidates the opportunity to be appointed to the position,” Mathongo said.

He said they have also asked their legal team to look into possible legal avenues that they can pursue to reverse Tembe’s appointment.

The ANC objected to Tembe who initially scored fifth on the list of possible candidates that were interviewed for the position in a report tabled to the council in a special meeting in October 2017.

Tembe is not a stranger to the City of Joburg. He has previously worked at Joburg Metro Police Department and the Johannesburg Emergency Services for 20 years before joining Road Traffic Management Corporation before becoming a consultant in law enforcement.

He holds a Diploma in Personnel Management, Metro Policing is an FBI Law Enforcement Executive and has attended law enforcement seminars in the USA since 2009.

-TNA Reporter