Joburg ANC deputy secretary in court for fraud

Joburg ANC Deputy Regional Secretary Dan Bovu and his accomplice will appear at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday to face charges of fraud.

The pair handed themselves over at Lenasia Police Station earlier this morning.

Bovu served as the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for housing during former mayor Parks Tau’s tenure.

He is currently a councillor for the ANC and Deputy Regional Secretary General in Johannesburg.

City of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the complainant was looking for a stand in the Vlakfontein area and was introduced to the second accused who allegedly told him that he was working for the Thembelihle Development Trust, which was assisting people to buy stands in the area. The complainant was allegedly told to pay R5000 for the stand and after paying, the second accused told him to come on a weekend to choose a stand which he liked. “The complainant alleged that he started building the foundation of the house on the stand he chose and when the walls were still being built, the complainant alleged that he was told by his builders that an ANC Councillor (Dan Bovu) stopped them from continuing with building the house. “He allegedly left his contact details with the builders so that the complainant could call him,” Mashaba said. After he contacted Bovu, the complainant was allegedly told to pay a deposit of between R2000 and R4000 into the account of the Thembelihle Development Trust. “The complainant allegedly paid R2000 into an account number that was given to him. He then continued to build until the building was complete,” he said. Joburg ANC spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said the case was never prosecuted and re-emerged in 2015 where prosecutors declined to prosecute due to lack of evidence.

“We are surprised that the case has re-emerged because Herman Mashaba wants to see Bovu being charged and prosecuted.

“Comrade Dan Bovu has since offered to recuse himself from ANC and City of Joburg activities while this matter is before the courts. We have agreed to give comrade Dan the space he needs to deal with the matter. We are of the view that comrade Dan like all South Africans is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law,” Matongo said.

He said as the ANC, they are happy that this matter is now finally before the courts in order to clear the air surrounding Bovu’s alleged involvement in fraudulent activity and that will give him an opportunity to clear his name.

“The Regional Executive Committee(REC) will convene an urgent meeting to deliberate on the matter and make a decision.

“The ANC Joburg Region wants to assure the people of Johannesburg that it will act without fear or favour in dealing with members and leaders found to have been involved in fraud and corruption.”