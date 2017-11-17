Joburg ANC to lay corruption charges against former MMC

Chief Whip for the African National Congress (ANC) in Joburg, Solly Mogase is set to lay corruption charges against former MMC for Economic Development, Sharon Peetz.

Back in August, City of Joburg Executive Mayor, Herman Mashaba, axed Peetz on the grounds of suspected misconduct after she allegedly irregularly arranged for a family member to accompany her on an official trip to Spain.

“The ANC condemns in the strongest form such misconduct and criminality, particularly when it is at the expense of the people of Johannesburg,” Mogase said.

The charges are set to be laid on Monday at the Jeppestown police station.

Mogase further called out Mayor Mashaba saying he had misused the City’s resources by appointing “incompetent forensic investigators who failed to reveal that Peetz had in actual fact produced false evidence that showed that the city had not incurred any costs for the travel of her family member”.

Mashaba previously had said that an early forensic investigation had determined that the City had not incurred any costs for the travel of the family member.

However a subsequent further forensic investigation looking into the proof of payment reportedly stressed that the money remains allegedly owed to the Travel Agent, and the City has not incurred any losses, Mashaba said.

The allegations Peetz were leveled against her during a council meeting earlier this year.

-TNA Reporter