Joburg Carnival to morph into New Year

Johannesburg is getting ready to countdown to 2018 in style at the annual Joburg Carnival on Sunday where the city’s rich diversity of cultures will be on display for free.

“The city of Joburg is making this year’s festivities all about you with some of South Africa’s most popular and diverse music artists. The Joburg Carnival has become a tradition that celebrates the city’s reputation as a melting pot of different cultural traditions,” the city’s spokesperson, Thembelihle Radebe, said.

The carnival will start at midday from Kotze Street, Hillbrow, allowing residents and visitors to participate and enjoy.

The free event calls for Joburgers to take pride in their city and come together to celebrate its pulsating energy and diversity.

“The procession moves from Hillbrow, through the streets of the inner city, along Rahima Moosa Street (previously Jeppe Street) into Newtown at the Mary Fitzgerald Square precinct.

“The carnival will end at 5 pm. The very popular and much anticipated Joburg New Year’s Eve event will start at 6 pm and will feature two stages at Mary Fitzgerald Square and Newtown Park,” Radebe said.

Music artists are set to entertain the crowd and join them to party into the early hours of 2018.

Various genres of music, including Afro-pop, hip-hop and the house will represent the electric rhythms and cosmopolitan mix of the people of Joburg that makes the city unique.

Radebe said there will be a strong presence of law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order and Emergency Management Services will be on standby to attend to any emergencies throughout the night.

“Cooler boxes, alcohol, hubbly bubbly pipes, fireworks and weapons will not be allowed into the New Year’s Eve event venue. Live performances will feature The Soil, Nadia Nakai and Bucie among others,” he said.

The city said that the M1 North and South will have two left lanes closed from 8 pm to 11 pm from Carr to Anderson streets and from 11 pm to 1 am there will be a full road closure.

South Africans are urged to enjoy the New Year celebrations in a spirit of peace and safety, not to consume too much alcohol and to drive safely on the roads during this festive season.

