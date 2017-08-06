‘Joburg is on brink of collapse’

The ANC Johannesburg region says mayor Herman Mashaba and his team are incompetent and incapable of running an economic hub like Johannesburg.

The party said it was extremely concerned, alleging that city of Joburg is on the brink of collapse due to financial ruin.

“The city has experienced a revenue under billing of R2.4bn with an under-collection of more than R3bn by the end of June. This means the city is now only able to deliver services in the short term using borrowed funds,” Johannesburg ANC chairperson, Parks Tau, said.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Tau said this position would show in a few months’ time when a drop in service delivery levels became visible.

“The impact of this has resulted in some of the key entities of the city moving from a positive cash position to being in an overdraft position. This includes key revenue raising entities such as City Power which contributes 40% to the city’s revenue and Joburg Water,” he said.

However, the city denied the allegations and said the city’s finances were in a sound position and that the comments were nothing more than the ANC’s attempt to revive Tau’s political career.

“Under ANC administration, the city and its finances were run in an environment of chaos and disorder, all of which allowed a culture of corruption to fester and flourish. Since coming into office, we have learnt that almost 19% of the city’s R55bn budget has, over the years, been lost to corruption,” member of the mayoral committee for finance, Rabelani Dagada, said.

Tau said Mashaba’s state of the city address suggested that the city would be collecting R4bn by July this year, which clearly had not been achieved.

“With regard to City Power, the city has shifted from a positive position of R1.7bn in August last year to an overdraft of R300m by the end of May,” said Tau.

Dagada said the short-term borrowing in the 2017-18 financial year the city could confirm that council had approved raising of up to R3bn short-term borrowing from the Development Bank of Southern Africa to manage potential cash flow mismatches that might arise in the future.

“A VAT refund of about R300m has been withheld by the South African Revenue Service due to an income tax issue which went unresolved for years under the watch of the previous administration,” he said.

Tau said they were also concerned that the 2017-18 budget had been inflated by R1bn with no indication of where this will come from.

“This matter we raised in the budget debate and have not received a response. The revenue budget is therefore overstated by a minimum of R1bn which places the entire budget at risk especially the capital expenditure budget which in part is funded from surpluses.

“It is our view that the city has to revise down its budget, both the revenue side and also on the expenditure side.

“Failure to do this will place the city at the risk of being unable to pay for bulk services such as electricity and water, pay salaries and also redeem its bond of R2.7bn that needs to be repaid by June 2018.

“Already R1bn has been withdrawn from the fund by the city. This was done to mislead the public by having the books reflect a higher cash balance and fund operational costs than was the case in reality,” Tau said.

Tau said they would be requesting the national Treasury to do a thorough analysis of the city’s 2017-18 budget, particularly, “we will request the Gauteng provincial government, through the MEC for human settlements and cooperative governance, to keep an eye on the financial position of the city over the next few months”.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za