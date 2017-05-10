Joburg mayor, police and JMPD in Eldorado Park peace forum

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has met with ​Gauteng ​SAPS and JMPD to form a joint operation to restore peace resolution to the on-going protests in Eldorado Park and surrounding areas.

Mashaba said the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, the MMC of Public Safety, Cllr Michael Sun and the leadership of JMPD have agreed to form a joint operation to restore peace and order in the community.

According to reports, the protesters within the community are calling for new housing projects, enhanced service delivery and economic development within the area.

On Monday Eldorado Park residents barricaded the N12 and Golden Highway with rocks and burning tyres, protesting over proper housing from the City of Johannesburg.

The protest became tense when the residents started to loot shops and a number of businesses were affected, police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Yesterday one person was arrested in Ennerdale following a clash between residents and police in a similar protest over lack of service delivery and housing related issues.

Major roads were barricaded with burning tyres and rocks to prevent people from entering or leaving the area.

“As the City’s administration, we recognise the frustrations of this community, following years of mismanagement and neglect. We hear their pleas for dignified housing and economic opportunities.

The legitimate concerns of the community have become hijacked by criminal elements who would seek to use the protests for their own ends. A number of shops have been looted and businesses negatively affected, which further impacts economic opportunities within these communities.

“Both the SAPS and the JMPD will work jointly to identify those persons responsible for this criminal activity and ensure that justice is served. It is essential that we protect the safety of our residents and ensure that they are able to go to work and school,” said Mashaba.

He urged residents to be patient as they work tirelessly to create a more inclusive and prosperous city.

“There are no quick fixes to the enormous infrastructure and service delivery backlogs we have inherited, however we are committed to ensuring that the forgotten people of our city are given the attention they deserve.

“As the SAPS and the JMPD work to stabilise the situation, my team will also seek to identify the legitimate community leaders, so as to create a platform for proper engagement with the community.”

During the engagement Mashaba said the community will have an opportunity to have their grievances heard. By doing this, the City and residents can jointly work together to find long term solutions to the community’s challenges.

“I am committed to running a responsive and caring administration in Johannesburg.

“I will also be contacting Gauteng Premier, Mr David Makhura, to formulate means by which local and provincial government can work together to address the needs of the Eldorado Park community and others like it.”

On Tuesday the Gauteng department of housing said no budget had been allocated to Eldorado Park and Ennerdale for this financial year. ​

On the 23rd of May 2017, MMC for Finance, Cllr Rabelani Dagada, will table this administration’s first budget for the 2017/18 financial year. This will be our first opportunity to ensure that the forgotten people of Johannesburg are placed at the heart of our agenda.

During my State of the City Address last week, Mashaba said a minimum of 60% of the City’s capital expenditure budget will be directed towards projects in traditionally poor and underserviced communities.

“This is the change we hope to deliver to forgotten communities throughout Joburg, such as Eldorado Park, Finetown, Lenz, and Ennerdale.

I once again plead with communities to work together with this administration to truly make Joburg a city of opportunities for all,” he said.

TNA Reporter