Joburg mayor search for missing 13-year-old girl

Joburg City mayor Herman Mashaba together with JMPD are in search of a 13-year-old girl who went missing three weeks ago in Johannesburg CBD.

The search comes after a caller called a particular radio station asking for help after John foster police station failed him.

The father of the 13-year-old girl said he was sent from pillar to post when he went to the nearest police station to report the child missing.

“I believe that my child is being by drug lords,” he said.

Mashaba says how they received the information about the situation is bad for the nation.

“What I am seeing is quite scary, that as a country we allow young people to be destroyed like this.

“I feel ashamed as a human being and as leadership to allow our nation to be subjected to these kind of conditions and how we got here is a tragedy for the country,” Mashaba said.

“I have been mentioning that since I took over the administration we need to take this city back to our people and show them that we can work with the private sector and turn it into local affordable houses to provide employment opportunities.

“Anyone who support our people living under these conditions is the most cruelty human right than any human being can be subjected into,” he said.

It is reported that the building is one of the worst hijacked buildings in our city with people living in the most horrific conditions.

If anyone has information, please report it to SAPS on 10111. Alternatively, contact the JMPD on 011 375 5911.

TNA Reporter