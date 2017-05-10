Joburg receives 65 000 applicants for 1500 metro cop positions

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has received 65​ ​000 applications jobs for police training which were advertised earlier this month.

The department had 1‚500 jobs vacancies; it sought to fill through the processes.

Stakeholder manager for ​Public SAfety MMC Luyanda Longwe said the response had been overwhelming but it was also indicative of the vast unemployment rate in the economic hub of the country.

“At the time of closing the application process on 4 May 2017, we received a staggering 65 000 applications. Receiving this overwhelming response from the public indicates that the residents of Joburg are keen to join the JMPD and those members of the public want to be a part of the team of men and women who go beyond the call of duty to make our communities safe,” Longwe added.

Longwe also said he believed the newly recruits will contribute greatly to the City’s efforts to combat crime, enforce bylaws and manage traffic congestion.

-TNA Reporter