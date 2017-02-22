Johnson shrugs off relegation talk

ONLY two places and three points separate Platinum Stars and bottom side Baroka FC in the relegation battle, but Dikwena coach Cavin Johnson remains upbeat they will survive the drop.

Both Baroka and fellow strugglers Highlands Park were promoted at the beginning of the season and have since found the going tough. Following a 2-1 defeat to highflying Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, Dikwena have failed to register a win this year in their three matches – having drawn the other two against Baroka and Orlando Pirates.

In fact, the last time they registered a victory was December 13 when they demolished Cape Town City 4-0 away and have now gone three matches without a win.

“I don’t think it’s a worry for us. It is about maintaining the physical conditioning of the players, maintaining the mental toughness and I’m sure they will come out better,” Johnson said. “If you look back and see how we ended last season, we didn’t lose games where teams outplayed us.

“My only worry was that we gave away a lot of goals in setpieces last year and we lost games because of a lack of technical quality. “If I say there is one game where I was off the park, where one team really outplayed was Bidvest Wits when they beat us 4-1, but this year there is no team that outplayed us. So I’m positive we will survive relegation.”

Dikwena looked to have done enough to earn a point against Sundowns after Sphamandla Mlilo equalised for them early in the second half, but Khama Billiat’s 83rd minute winner stole it for the African champions. Johnson feels his side deserved a point, especially after fighting back in the second half.

“When you look at the way we moved the ball around and the way they moved it, yes, maybe they had a few open chances that they could have put away but the players defended those opportunities very well. “We came out in the second half a lot better. I thought the players put in better technical quality and their movement was a little bit better.

“We got an equaliser and I thought it was an even game after that but we spoiled it later in the match.”

• Dikwena will meet Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela stadium on Saturday.

-Neville Khoza