Jonty Rhodes becomes dad, lifts IPL cup – all in a day’s work

Retired South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has become a dad for the second time after the birth of a daughter in India .

The cricketer posted on twitter the picture of his wife and kid after the birth of the baby on Sunday.

“The prize before the prize @mipaltan? Nathan John “plunged” into the world at 6:20pm on IPL final #poolbirth #earthmother #incredibleindia”

Describing his baby as the prize ahead of his IPL final with Mumbai Indians. He later tweeted after his side lifted their IPL championship win.

“What a day #championwife #championteam @mipaltan”

According to reports, the baby was born healthy at 3.9kg and the mother was reported to be doing well too.

Jonty Rhodes is based in India where he is the Mumbai Indians fielding coach.

-TNA Reporter